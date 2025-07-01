Lifelong Commitment to Public Service Leads Appellate Judge to Supreme Court

Eleventh District Court of Appeals Judge Sits on the Supreme Court.

Judge Robert J. Patton of the Eleventh District Court of Appeals expressed excitement and honor ahead of his appearance on the Supreme Court of Ohio.

“As a lifelong attorney, it is an incredible honor to be asked to sit in that chair,” said Judge Patton.

Judge Patton sat with the Supreme Court to hear In re application of Ohio Power Co., Case No. 2024-1142. The case revolves around the validity of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s denial of an electric power company’s request to review documents related to another company’s electric security plan. Justice Deters recused himself from hearing this case. The Ohio Constitution allows the chief justice to appoint an appellate judge to hear a case if a justice recuses.

“Every day I wake up and work as hard as I can for the residents in the Eleventh District,” said Judge Patton.

In Tuesday’s oral arguments, he was able to bring that hard work to the entire state of Ohio.

Early Pursuits

Judge Patton came from a modest, Irish American background in Cleveland. His father, a teacher, was the first in his family to graduate from college. With no legal or political connections in his family, Judge Patton found his passion for law through other avenues.

He recalls his first interaction with the legal profession when he was 15 years old. During the building of his family’s house, Judge Patton’s parents became involved in a lawsuit with the general contractor. He was able to see firsthand the impact of litigation on people.

“It piqued my interest in the law.”

Although Judge Patton originally had plans to be a professor when studying psychology at Cleveland State University (CSU), his interest in the law became piqued once again during his master’s program in philosophy at CSU. He became involved in the field of bioethics, which fueled his intellectual drive. The field’s connection to the law led him to pursue a career as an attorney.

Career Developments

After graduating from CSU’s College of Law, Judge Patton worked as a clerk, then a trial attorney. Judge Patton has worked in the legal field for nearly 30 years.

His longest tenure was serving as a prosecutor in Cleveland from 2006 to 2023. During that time, Judge Patton worked tirelessly to uphold justice with a focus on white collar crime.

Judge Patton’s legal career progressed further in 2023, when he was appointed to serve on the Eleventh District Court of Appeals.

“Being a judge is the natural evolution forward and a heightened version of that ethical duty I had as a prosecutor to seek justice,” Judge Patton said.

He was later elected to remain in his role on the bench.

Dedication to Public

When putting on his robe, Judge Patton experiences a “sobering” feeling.

“As a judge,” he said, “you have people’s lives in your hands.”

With each new case, Judge Patton analyzes with fresh eyes.

“I approach every case with a clean slate, evaluating it on its own terms. Each case stands alone.”

Judge Patton’s approach as a jurist is motivated by his dedication to public service. After more than two decades of legal work, including service on his city council, Judge Patton’s commitment is obvious.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve the public and use my abilities to enforce the rule of law and make this country a better place to live.”

Legacy, Virtue, and Experience

Judge Patton hopes to be remembered for his steady application of the law.

“I’ve taken multiple oaths,” he said, “and I have a duty to uphold the laws of Ohio neutrally and faithfully.”

For those interested in a legal path like his, Judge Patton emphasizes the importance of virtue and experience.

Passing on advice he received early in his career, Judge Patton said, “Virtue is its own reward. In the practice of law, all you have is your name and reputation, and you should never lose sight of that.”

He also points to the importance of gaining experience early in one’s career.

“I tried 46 cases in six years. It shapes the way you look at cases. You can’t put a price tag on that kind of valuable experience early in your career because it shapes everything else you do going forward.”

Reflecting on Life Off the Bench

Outside of his time on the bench, Judge Patton enjoys spending time with his family.

He and his wife of 29 years have three daughters and two dogs. When he’s not spending time with them, Judge Patton enjoys golfing. Judge Patton adds that he is filled with immense gratitude.

“I’ve been very blessed; I’ve lived the American dream. That’s where my idealistic view of public service comes from. The grandson of an Irish ditch digger can end up sitting as an appellate judge. That can only happen in this country.”