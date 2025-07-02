Medal of Honor Recipient Honored by Trumbull County Judges

Kenneth David honored by Trumbull County judges in entry of recognition ceremony.

Recently, Trumbull County judges gathered to honor Medal of Honor Recipient, Kenneth J. David, for his remarkable service during the Vietnam War.

A native of Girard, Ohio, David served in the Republic of South Vietnam in 1970. On May 7, 1970, David’s company came under enemy attack. During the siege, David was able to divert enemy fire away from the injured in his company, despite being wounded himself. Not only did David continue to fight until the enemy ceased contact, but he also carried a wounded comrade to safety.

Kenneth David’s extraordinary bravery earned him a Distinguished Service Cross, Purple Heart, and earlier this year, a Medal of Honor. It is the highest award service members can earn for their actions in combat. David joined this exclusive group in January of 2025.

Judges in David’s home county celebrated this tremendous honor with an entry of recognition. Trumbull County Probate Court Judge James A. Fredricka presented David with the entry in the court records, permanently enshrining his distinguished service.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice spoke at the ceremony to the audience of judges, commissioners, law enforcement officers, and community members. All were present to commemorate the outstanding bravery displayed by David.

The recognition of David’s heroism follows a longstanding effort by the county to support veterans, such as through Judge Fredricka’s work with veterans’ courts.

Kenneth David’s service in Vietnam continues to this day. He is active in supporting fellow veterans and inspiring citizens across the country with his courage. Most recently, members of Buckeye Boys State were able to hear Kenneth David’s moving story, inspiring the next generation of young leaders.