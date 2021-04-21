Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,544 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles Police Sergeant

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19-related death of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Sergeant Anthony Ray White:

“Jennifer and I were saddened to learn of the loss of Sergeant White, a dedicated public servant who spent more than three decades protecting and serving the community of Los Angeles. We send our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Sergeant White, 54, passed away April 15, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. He was a 31-year veteran of the LAPD and was most recently assigned to the Transit Services Division. He is survived by his wife, Tawnya, and two children.

In honor of Sergeant White, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles Police Sergeant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.