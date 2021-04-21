Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Los Angeles Police Sergeant

Published: Apr 21, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19-related death of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Sergeant Anthony Ray White:

“Jennifer and I were saddened to learn of the loss of Sergeant White, a dedicated public servant who spent more than three decades protecting and serving the community of Los Angeles. We send our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Sergeant White, 54, passed away April 15, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. He was a 31-year veteran of the LAPD and was most recently assigned to the Transit Services Division. He is survived by his wife, Tawnya, and two children.

In honor of Sergeant White, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

