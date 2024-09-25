TOMORROW: In Los Angeles, Governor Newsom to take action on oil and gas legislation

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will sign legislation related to oversight of oil and gas wells, and community protections. WHEN: Press conference begins approx. 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25

LIVESTREAM: The Governor’s Twitter page, Facebook page, and YouTube page. **NOTE: This in-person press conference will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 25. Location information will be provided upon RSVP.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.