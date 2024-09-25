Submit Release
TOMORROW: In Los Angeles, Governor Newsom to take action on oil and gas legislation

LOS ANGELES COUNTY –  Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will sign legislation related to oversight of oil and gas wells, and community protections.

WHEN: Press conference begins approx. 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25
LIVESTREAM: The Governor’s Twitter page, Facebook page, and YouTube page.

**NOTE: This in-person press conference will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 25. Location information will be provided upon RSVP.

