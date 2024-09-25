Governor Newsom signs legislation to restrict polluting oil & gas operations near schools, daycares, and across communities

Empowering local communities to restrict oil and gas operations

AB 3233 by Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) gives cities and counties greater authority to impose restrictions on oil and gas operations, including by limiting or prohibiting new oil and gas developments in their jurisdictions. By providing local jurisdictions with the power to make these decisions, California is taking a major step toward protecting vulnerable communities from the health impacts of industrial operations. The bill overrides recent court decisions that blocked ordinances limiting oil drilling adopted by the voters of Monterey County and the Los Angeles City Council.

“The signing of AB 3233 is vital win for communities across the Central Coast, and all of California,” said Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay). “Putting this bill into law affirms our right to clean air and water, free of oil and gas pollution. I’m thankful to Governor Gavin Newsom for signing this important bill into law, to my colleagues for helping me get it to his desk, and to the many community-members and leaders who have been fighting this battle with me. Today is a huge win for the well-being of all Californians.”

Addressing the dangers of idle wells in communities

AB 1866 by Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara) addresses the growing problem of idle oil and gas wells across the state. These wells, which are no longer in active use but have not been properly decommissioned, pose a significant risk to both the environment and nearby communities. Under this new law, fees on idle wells are increased and stricter regulations will be enforced to ensure that oil companies are held responsible for maintaining and safely plugging idle wells, preventing leaks and contamination.

“This is a landmark victory for taxpayers and communities most affected by the harmful health impacts of neighborhood oil drilling,“ said Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara). “I am proud of this decisive action we are taking today to hold the oil industry responsible for plugging over 40,000 idle oil wells across California. I want to thank Governor Newsom for recognizing the urgency of solving the idle oil well crisis in the state.”

Shutting down more oil wells in the Inglewood Oil Field

AB 2716 by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) prohibits the operation of low-oil production oil and gas wells located in an oil field within the Baldwin Hills Conservancy (Inglewood Oil Field) and imposes a $10,000 per month penalty on these wells until they are permanently plugged and abandoned. Penalty funds will go to projects like park creation to benefit the community.

“The Inglewood Oil Field is the largest urban oil field in our state. Production in recent years has been marginal, but for decades the negative health impacts surrounding it have cost the nearby community with their life expectancy,” said Assemblymember Bryan. “Today, with Governor Newsom’s signature, we will finally shut it down and establish the state’s first repair fund for the frontline communities who have been organizing for years to be seen, heard, and protected.”