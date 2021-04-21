Tampa Bay Physicians Selected as Enterprising Women of the Year

DOCS Outside the Box! announce that its physicians, Drs. Teekell-Taylor and Garner, have been selected as winners of the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! (DOCS) is excited to announce that its physicians, Drs. Leah Teekell-Taylor and Lana Garner, have been selected as winners of the 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards. Drs Teekell-Taylor and Garner are recognized in the “over $1 million and up to $2 million in annual revenues” category.

The Enterprising Women of the Year Awards program is one of the most prestigious global awards for women entrepreneurs. This year’s conference will include workshops, general sessions, and high-level networking for women in the business community from all over the world. The 19th annual celebration will shine a spotlight on honorees with the awards presented at the Gala Dinner. It will be held in Clearwater, FL from November 14-16, 2021.

DOCS Outside the Box is a primary, urgent care, and holistic medical practice located in the Tampa Bay area. For many medical clinics, 2020 was a lost year in terms of growth, particularly in new patients and elective surgeries which are normally high-margin sides of health care. DOCS practice grew their revenue over 25% within the same period. They are projected to continue the same growth rate in 2021 and are working on expanding their clinic to include new physicians and disciplines.

“We are so honored to be to be selected as Enterprising Women of the Year,” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box! “We are so proud of the growth of our clinic over the last year and it’s wonderful to be recognized for the hard work.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.