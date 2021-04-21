Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REP. PATTERSON GREEN LIGHTS CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY LEGISLATION

REP. PATTERSON GREEN LIGHTS CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY LEGISLATION

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared
04/16/2021

(Austin, TX) - On April 16, 2021, HB 1927, the first constitutional carry legislation to ever be considered on the Texas House Floor, was passed out on third reading 87-58.

HB 1927 was one of four bills related to constitutional carry that was filed in the Texas House this session. Specifically, HB 1927 would allow for eligible Texans that are 21 years of age and older, to permit less carry, with the exception of certain places, such as in certain restaurants and bars, correctional facilities, or amusement parks.

"I am grateful I had the opportunity to play a significant role in supporting HB 1927 all the way through the process. I supported it when it was heard in the House Committee on Homeland Security & Public Safety, in the House Committee on Calendars, and on second and third reading on the House floor. Not too many members have the opportunity to vote for a bill four times," Representative Patterson stated. "HB 1927 is sensible legislation that would allow Texans to truly access the second amendment rights afforded to them by the Constitution."

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Calendars, and Homeland Security & Public Safety. He also serves on the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

REP. PATTERSON GREEN LIGHTS CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY LEGISLATION

