Ileana International to Assist MACE Media Group with Public Relations Outreach
PR Firm will actively promote the Original CBD Expo Tour.SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The public relations and marketing outfit, Ileana International Inc., is pleased to announce an agreement to perform media outreach on behalf of the MACE Media Group. The San Luis Obispo, CA based company has been responsible for producing cutting edge, CBD Conferences for several years. MACE Media began creating insightful and inspiring conferences long before the Cannabinoid market took off.
“I’m so pleased to be working with the MACE Media Group,” stated Mike Mena, Co-founder of Ileana International. “The company’s commitment to producing high quality events and publications is second to none. Celeste Miranda is a true visionary and gladiator in the Cannabinoid and wellness business. I am proud to represent the MACE Media Group.”
While many trade shows cancelled, or postponed their events during the pandemic the MACE Media Group’s CBD Expo Tour continued to produce high quality, well attended events, setting the standard for hybrid events while implementing all of the CDC recommended protocols. The next CBD Expo will be May 7-8 in Denver, Colorado.
Ileana International has been garnering praise and getting clients much-deserved media exposure since 1994. clients have enjoyed exposure in media local, regional, national and international outlets such as: the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Time Magazine, KABC, KCAL-KCBS, KNBC, KMEX-Univision, Telemundo, CNN, BBC TV and radio, KTLA, Delta SKY Magazine, Inc. Magazine, Westways Magazine and many others.
Ileana International has created an elite client roster. The organization assists schools, museums, philanthropic organizations, beverages, events and more with insightful and effective PR outreach
About the MACE MEDIA Group
MACE Media Group produces many trade events including Concentration, Delta 8, and Psychedelic Science Conferences that attract dozens of cannabis and mainstream media journalists. Currently, MACE Media Group is producing a tour of CBD expos bringing together thousands of industry influencers, forming the most comprehensive Cannabinoid event in the United States.
MACE Media Group publishes niche industry trade magazine news sites. Its premiere title, Terpenes and Testing Magazine, was the first industry trade publication devoted to cannabis science. Its newer publications, CBD Health & Wellness Magazine, and Extraction Magazine revolve around the growing cannabinoid industry to provide news on trending applications, medical research, and updates with laws and regulations.
About Ileana International
ileanainternational is a boutique marketing and public relations company based in the South Bay of Los Angeles, CA. We are difference makers whose clients are building toward a better world. We craft campaigns designed to initiate traction in newspapers, online publications, television programs, radio shows, and social media outlets that matter with a client’s audience and customers.
For more information, contact: Mike@ileanainternational.com or 310-913-0625.
Mike Mena
Ileana International
+1 310-913-0625
email us here