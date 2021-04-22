Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,971 in the last 365 days.

HPIL Holding Announces New Name, Management and Offices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTCQB: HPIL) is pleased to announce that HPIL Holding (the "Company") entered into a Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan") In accordance with the Plan, Stephen Brown an experienced CEO in the public market has taken over the helm as President/CEO. The Company has relocated its offices to 1720-650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. “The plan is to aggressively acquire and develop select forward thinking technologies that will compete in the ever changing world, along with bringing the Company completely compliant with the SEC and FINRA with the objective to bring it to the OTCQB as quickly as possible”, said Stephen Brown. The Company has also filed with the state of Wyoming a name change to ‘CYBERNETIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD and has been approved as of April 21st, 2021. “This a name more in line with the Companies future plans” said Stephen Brown.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filings.

For more information:
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown
info@cybernetictech.ca

Stephen Brown
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
+1 778-819-1956
email us here

You just read:

HPIL Holding Announces New Name, Management and Offices

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.