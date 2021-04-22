HPIL Holding Announces New Name, Management and Offices
EINPresswire.com/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTCQB: HPIL) is pleased to announce that HPIL Holding (the "Company") entered into a Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan") In accordance with the Plan, Stephen Brown an experienced CEO in the public market has taken over the helm as President/CEO. The Company has relocated its offices to 1720-650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. “The plan is to aggressively acquire and develop select forward thinking technologies that will compete in the ever changing world, along with bringing the Company completely compliant with the SEC and FINRA with the objective to bring it to the OTCQB as quickly as possible”, said Stephen Brown. The Company has also filed with the state of Wyoming a name change to ‘CYBERNETIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD and has been approved as of April 21st, 2021. “This a name more in line with the Companies future plans” said Stephen Brown.
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filings.
