Meeting to discuss 2022-23 US-31 project in Alanson changed to virtual format

CONTACT: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993, LakeJ1@Michigan.gov Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section, 517-335-4381, MonsmaM@Michigan.gov

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have an informational open house meeting to discuss planned rebuilding of US-31 and M-68 in Alanson and Littlefield Township in Emmet County. This includes relocating portions of the North Western State Trail that will require Littlefield Township to purchase former railroad property and MDOT to purchase property from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR).

This meeting has been changed to a virtual format under provisions of Emmet County's resolution and extension of a Local State of Emergency.

WHO: MDOT Gaylord Transportation Service Center (TSC) and Environmental Services Section staff Interested residents, commuters and business owners

WHEN: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316

Conference ID: 481 234 350#

How to attend a Teams public meeting

In areas with limited Internet access, copies of the meeting transcript and presentation are available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: MDOT plans to rebuild US-31 from Indiana Road to south of the northern Milton Road/US-31 intersection, and M-68 from US-31 to the Crooked River bridge in the village of Alanson and Littlefield Township. This project will include sidewalk improvements, traffic signal improvements, access management changes to driveways and intersections along the route, streetscape improvements, carpool lot paving, and drainage improvements.

The project includes relocating the North Western State Trail on the west side of US-31 in three sections:

Blumke Road to Milton Road, where Littlefield Township already owns the former railroad property.

Blumke Road to Powers Road. Littlefield Township has applied for a grant through MDNR to purchase the former railroad property. If the purchase is not completed, MDOT will temporarily detour the trail onto Milton Road during work.

North of Alanson at Bonz Street. The proposed plan includes closing Chicago Street between US-31 and Milton Street, and extending Bonz Street to the US-31/Pine Street intersection. This would require MDOT to purchase a portion of MDNR property.

Work is currently expected to begin in August 2022 and continue through 2023. This project will require detouring US-31 traffic on River Street, Banwell Road, Milton Street, and M-68, temporary traffic signals, and temporary widening with traffic shifts.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public concerns that may result from the trail relocation and property transfer per a proposed de minimis impact finding under Section 4(f) of the U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by contacting MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Building 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 MonsmaM@Michigan.gov