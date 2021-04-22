PEC Announces New Financing Program, PEC Capital
PEC Capital provides a funding solution to customers wanting to implement energy-efficient lighting upgrades and other energy-saving projects.
With PEC Capital we’ve been able to create a real path forward for these projects. Freeing up funds and increasing cash flow...”VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Energy Concepts (PEC), North America’s most innovative energy optimization company, announced the launch of PEC Capital today. A consultative financing program, PEC Capital was designed with Commercial & Industrial customers in mind.
— Brandon Jones, Sales Director
The program offers a funding solution to businesses wanting to implement energy-efficient lighting and energy solutions allowing them to pay for their project over time with the savings generated by the project.
“We want to make every part of this process as easy as possible for our customers” states Brandon Jones, a Sales Director and energy project veteran at PEC, “we provide customized solutions and manage every aspect of our customer's projects, and this past year we saw a real need to bring funding assistance into that equation. PEC Capital now makes us a complete one-stop-shop.”
PEC Capital offers flexible financing solutions, including a 0% financing option for qualified customers, that cover all costs associated with a customers’ project while simplifying the funding process by using a digital approval process that is crucial in today’s fast-paced business environment.
The launch of PEC Capital is well-timed. A growing number of Americans raise concerns about the environment, pushing for investment in energy efficiency projects to reduce CO2 emissions, while businesses are navigating the budget uncertainties resulting from COVID-19.
“With PEC Capital we’ve been able to create a real path forward for these projects. Freeing up funds and increasing cash flow while ensuring our customers can take advantage of the many time-sensitive rebates and incentives available” adds Jones.
With this initiative, PEC reaffirms their dedication to “impact”— the environment and the businesses they support—by instituting affordable payment plans for energy-saving projects.
“These days, everyone is being asked to do more with less,” says Clark Phillips, one of the company’s Sales Directors overseeing their Chicago and Dallas teams, “businesses are being forced to choose between equally important initiatives in order to stay competitive. PEC Capital means our customers can execute their energy-saving transformations without having to forgo other meaningful projects.”
About PEC
Pacific Energy Concepts (PEC) is North America’s most innovative energy optimization company. We deliver customized energy-efficient solutions (like LED, advanced controls, and Smart Motor systems) that go beyond energy savings, helping our partners "run efficient, save money, and work happy" all while reducing their carbon footprint.
With deep knowledge of the energy-efficiency industry, we are experts in designing, developing, and deploying targeted solutions in complex and specialized environments. This is why brands like Costco, IKEA, Jeld-Wen and Alaska Airlines (to name a few of the 5000+ companies we work with) put their trust in us. View case studies at www.pecnw.com
