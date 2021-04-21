John Ryan, the president and CEO of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, and Charlie Clark, the director of the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions, recently joined the Banking with Interest Podcast to discuss state bank regulators’ new effort to retire the siloed state-by-state system of financial services oversight.

The new system expands state regulators’ successful mortgage licensing system to cover the entire bank as well as nonbank companies.

Listen to the podcast episode.

 

