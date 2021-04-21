DVISORY – UNIONTOWN – TOMORROW – PennDOT, The Pennsylvania State Police and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Highlight Litter Enforcement Corridors

​

Tomorrow, representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police, (PSP) and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) will hold an event at the District Office to explain the creation of Litter Enforcement Corridors, and the use and penalties of littering in a Litter Enforcement Corridor.

WHAT: Representatives from PennDOT, PSP and KPB will address the media at a Litter Enforcement Corridor to explain the importance of their designation and the penalties involved with littering in once of these protected corridors. WHEN: April 22, 2021; 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM WHERE: PennDOT District 12 Office 825 North Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown, PA 15401

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135 ; Cell: 734-323-7663

EDITOR’S NOTE: Parking on northside of building next to Driver’s License Center. Photo opportunity of sign locations after press briefing. Safety vests required on roadway.

*Please RSVP if possible so that COVID-19 precautions can be taken.

###