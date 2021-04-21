Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge Street, Tacony Street Restricted Next Two Weeks for Soil Borings at I-95 Interchange in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Weekday lane closures will be in place on Bridge Street and Tacony Street at the Interstate 95 Bridge Street Interchange for soil borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

  • Monday, April 26, through Friday May 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating single lane closures will be in place weekdays on eastbound or westbound Bridge Street between Tacony Street and Almond Street; and
  • Monday, April 26, through Friday May 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating single lane closures will be in place weekdays on northbound or southbound Tacony Street between Pratt Street and Carver Street. 

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

