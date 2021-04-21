Palisades-Kepler State Park to open April 23

MOUNT VERNON – Palisades-Kepler State Park, in Linn County, is set to open its gates on April 23, after several months of work to remove damaged trees, downed limbs and clearing other debris caused by last August’s Derecho storm.

Roads, hiking trails, picnic areas and fishing access points are again all useable. Visitors can start making campground reservations through the online reservation site on April 23, the same day the park opens. The lodge will be closed for the 2021 recreation season due to extensive roof damage.

Palisades is the final state park to open after the Derecho. Other state parks impacted included Lake Macbride, in Johnson County; Pleasant Creek, in Linn County; Wapsipinicon, in Jones County; Big Creek, and Walnut Woods, in Polk County; Ledges, in Boone County; Rock Creek, in Jasper County, Wildcat Den, in Muscatine County, and Union Grove, in Tama County.

For more information and latest updates to Palisades State Park and other park alerts, go to: www.iowadnr.gov/parkclosures.