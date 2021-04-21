Results from 2021 state archery tournament
Nearly 2,000 archers from more than 100 Iowa schools participated in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Virtual State Tournament in Iowa. This year a virtual state format was used to allow a large number of participants to compete. The tournament season ran December 1 to February 20 and saw 3,940 archers compete in at least one event.
Below are the results of the state tournament.
Senior Scholarships
Iowa Bowhunter's Association "Cal Stuchen Memorial" Senior Scholarship (Performance Based)
$500 - Bullseye Top Senior Boy- Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson High School)
$500 - Bullseye Top Senior Girl – Lilly Machart (Anamosa High School)
$500 - 3D Top Senior Boy - Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson High School)
$500 - 3D Top Senior Girl - Lilly Machart (Anamosa High School)
3D State Tournament Top Performers
Lilly Machart (Anamosa High School), won the girls 3D competition with a score of 297 Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson High School) , won the boys 3D competition with a score of 296. Both archers received a custom Gen-X Bow package. Tahlia Deitloff (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), was the girls 3D runner-up with a score of 293. Kolbe Meyer (Aplington Parkersburg) was the boys 3D runner-up with a score of 293.
Bullseye State Tournament Top Performers
Lilly Machart (Anamosa High School), won the girls bullseye competition with a score of 293. Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson High School), won the bullseye competition with a score of 294. Both archers received a Genesis Champion Bow. Tahlia Deitloff (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), was the girls bullseye runner-up with a score of 292. Cory Fairbanks (Marion), was the boys runner-up with a score of 292.
High All-Around (3D/Bullseye Combined State Tournament Scores)
Lilly Machart (Anamosa High School), with a total combined score of 590, was the female high all-around champion.
Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson High School), with a total combined score of 590, was the male high all-around champion.
Both archers received a $1,000 scholarship.
3D All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)
Lilly Machart (Anamosa)-Girl's All-State Captain
Tahlia Deitloff (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)- Girl's All-State
Alise Brockhaus (Lawton-Bronson)- Girl’s All-State
Mackenzie Baustian, (Prairie Point)- Girl's All-State
Eastyn Petersen (West Fork)- Girl's All-State
Kaylee Ledema (Spencer)- Girl's All-State
Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson)- Boy's All-State Captain
Colton Weiland (Lawton Brunson)- Boy's All-State
Drew Crump (Independence)- Boy's All-State
Alexander Shover (Anamosa)- Boy's All-State
Slayton Straub (Springville)- Boy's All-State
Mason Lind (West Des Moines Valley)- Boy's All-State
Bullseye All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)
Lilly Machart (Anamosa)-Girl's All-State Captain
Grace Gorder, (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura)- Girl’s All-State
Taylor Butterwegge, (West Des Moines Valley)- Girl's All-State
Jasmine Lagerquist (Center Point- Urbana)- Girl's All-State
Zoey Ratchford, (Independence)- Girl's All-State
Erin Strohman, (Spencer)- Girl’s All-State
Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson High School)- Boy's All-State Captain
Drew Crump, (Independence)-Boy's All-State
Mason Lind (West Des Moines Valley)- Boy's All-State
Kolbe Meyer (Aplington Parkersburg)- Boy's All-State
Steiger Manson (Center Point- Urbana)- Boy's All-State
Cooper Jipsen, (Atlantic)- Boy's All-State
State Archery Tournament Participation
1,512 bullseye archers representing 100 Iowa schools.
480 3D archers representing 56 schools.
Complete Tournament Results
