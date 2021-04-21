Results from 2021 state archery tournament

Nearly 2,000 archers from more than 100 Iowa schools participated in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Virtual State Tournament in Iowa. This year a virtual state format was used to allow a large number of participants to compete. The tournament season ran December 1 to February 20 and saw 3,940 archers compete in at least one event.

Below are the results of the state tournament.

Senior Scholarships

Iowa Bowhunter's Association "Cal Stuchen Memorial" Senior Scholarship (Performance Based)

$500 - Bullseye Top Senior Boy- Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson High School)

$500 - Bullseye Top Senior Girl – Lilly Machart (Anamosa High School)

$500 - 3D Top Senior Boy - Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson High School)

$500 - 3D Top Senior Girl - Lilly Machart (Anamosa High School)

3D State Tournament Top Performers

Lilly Machart (Anamosa High School), won the girls 3D competition with a score of 297 Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson High School) , won the boys 3D competition with a score of 296. Both archers received a custom Gen-X Bow package. Tahlia Deitloff (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), was the girls 3D runner-up with a score of 293. Kolbe Meyer (Aplington Parkersburg) was the boys 3D runner-up with a score of 293.

Bullseye State Tournament Top Performers

Lilly Machart (Anamosa High School), won the girls bullseye competition with a score of 293. Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson High School), won the bullseye competition with a score of 294. Both archers received a Genesis Champion Bow. Tahlia Deitloff (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), was the girls bullseye runner-up with a score of 292. Cory Fairbanks (Marion), was the boys runner-up with a score of 292.

High All-Around (3D/Bullseye Combined State Tournament Scores)

Lilly Machart (Anamosa High School), with a total combined score of 590, was the female high all-around champion.

Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson High School), with a total combined score of 590, was the male high all-around champion.

Both archers received a $1,000 scholarship.

3D All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)

Lilly Machart (Anamosa)-Girl's All-State Captain

Tahlia Deitloff (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)- Girl's All-State

Alise Brockhaus (Lawton-Bronson)- Girl’s All-State

Mackenzie Baustian, (Prairie Point)- Girl's All-State

Eastyn Petersen (West Fork)- Girl's All-State

Kaylee Ledema (Spencer)- Girl's All-State

Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson)- Boy's All-State Captain

Colton Weiland (Lawton Brunson)- Boy's All-State

Drew Crump (Independence)- Boy's All-State

Alexander Shover (Anamosa)- Boy's All-State

Slayton Straub (Springville)- Boy's All-State

Mason Lind (West Des Moines Valley)- Boy's All-State

Bullseye All-State Team (Highest League Score Combined with State Tournament Score)

Lilly Machart (Anamosa)-Girl's All-State Captain

Grace Gorder, (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura)- Girl’s All-State

Taylor Butterwegge, (West Des Moines Valley)- Girl's All-State

Jasmine Lagerquist (Center Point- Urbana)- Girl's All-State

Zoey Ratchford, (Independence)- Girl's All-State

Erin Strohman, (Spencer)- Girl’s All-State

Adam Larson (Lawton Brunson High School)- Boy's All-State Captain

Drew Crump, (Independence)-Boy's All-State

Mason Lind (West Des Moines Valley)- Boy's All-State

Kolbe Meyer (Aplington Parkersburg)- Boy's All-State

Steiger Manson (Center Point- Urbana)- Boy's All-State

Cooper Jipsen, (Atlantic)- Boy's All-State

State Archery Tournament Participation

1,512 bullseye archers representing 100 Iowa schools.

480 3D archers representing 56 schools.

Complete Tournament Results

Bullseye: https:// nasptournaments.org/ TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=7028

3D: https://nasptournaments. org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid= 7041