wintv.network Announces "EYE SPY" Game Now Launched With Cash Prize. Winner announced May 1st 2021
WIN TV "Money Game" now live! Great Cash game for the entire family to Play. Someone will win cash May is. Will it be you? Check out wintv.network and win!REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN TV has launched it's first "Money Game" that allows anyone, anywhere in the world to participate as a contestant in a television "Game Show".
Most television "Game Shows" are limited to 1-4 people but using state of the art technology, in-house developed algorithms and some very creative content WIN TV has opened up the television "Game Show" genre to anyone, anywhere in the world and it's attracting major attention.
The first game is great for everyone to play and is pretty easy. Two identical pictures are displayed and you have to spot any differences. The answer is less than 10. Once you have your answer you email your answer back to wintvnetwork@gmail.com It's that simple and someone is going to walk away with some cash when the winner is announced on May 1st. 2021.
So if you are sitting at home during this pandemic, take a few moments to check out the game and you could be getting some instant cash on May 1st that may come in very handy.
The game is great for the whole family or for a team to play.
While you are on the site take the time to check out and play a few of the 1 million games that have been played 3.8 BILLION times. There are trivia games of every kind that are great to play. But, we have some in-house games developed by our "Game Jockey's" (GJ's) that have prizes attached for up to $1,000,000 CASH!
WIN TV is so much fun, especially the NEWS GIGGLES GOSSIP page that people from all over the world tune in to every morning to see the daily posting and very funny videos. It's just a great way to start the day.
There are also some great jobs on WIN TV who are currently hiring WIN TV GIRLS from all over the world who will be brand ambassadors for WIN TV. These jobs are high profile, pay great, and are a lot of fun. Major social events are currently being planned around the world so there are some great travel opportunities.
WIN TV is a global "Game Show" network that is also a great platform for advertisers who wish to have a global footprint at a reasonable cost for their products, companies, or services. In fact WIN TV provides the best value for any advertising dollar.
The network was created by career television producers who aways thought there was a better way to produce content and distribute it and at the same time be the only television network to give money back to its viewers.
So, if you do nothing else today, take a few minutes to check out wintv.network
Have a good day.
WIN TV
Management.
BARON STORM
WIN TV NETWORK
+1 352-999-4288
wintvnetwork@gmail.com