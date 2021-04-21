More than 130 New Projects Will Improve Infrastructure, Enhance Community Development, and Protect Environment

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development Dennis Davin announced 135 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects in counties across Pennsylvania.

“This funding supports projects that will enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians in neighborhoods across the state, improving recreational spaces and boosting critical environmental and infrastructural upgrades—reinforcing safety and remediation efforts that can transform community spaces,” said Sec. Davin.

The 135 Act 13 projects approved today are in 38 counties. The total funding amount is more than $15 million.

The projects are designated for specific initiatives as follows:

Flood Mitigation: 16 projects approved; $2,514,222

Greenways, Trails and Recreation: 99 projects approved; $10,872,638 total

Sewage Facilities: Two projects approved; $33,244 total

Orphan or Abandoned Well Plugging: One project approved; $500,000 total

Watershed Restoration and Protection: 17 projects approved; $1,713,268 total

A complete list of Act 13 projects approved at today’s CFA meeting can be found on the DCED website with today’s approvals highlighted in pale yellow.

For more information about the Commonwealth Financing Authority or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

