“Demystifying Cannabis use for the Older Adult” is an event close to TRUST Biologic’s heart

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUST Biologic is a proud Member of the Leaf 411 non-profit Association and is excited to assist in being a sponsor of this event and help people find uses for CBD, CBG and other cannabinoids to battle the stressors that come along with aging.

People over 50 are the fastest growing cannabis consumer class in the United States and TRUST Biologic, LLC has developed its mission and product line with this specific group in mind.

Jeffrey Johnson, TRUST’s President stated, “Finding ways to make the inevitable aches, pains and bodily irritations that come along with the aging process less impactful is what we are all about, and educating people of the newest, novel treatments available can only support this goal.”

“Our friends at Leaf411 tell us people over 55 make up the 65% of callers to their Leaf411 cannabis nurse hotline. Their hotline is a huge help in getting consumers clinically-sound guidance and information,” he continued.

Demystifying Cannabis for Older Adults on Thursday, April 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. MDT. The free event takes place online, and is open to the public. Event registration is available at https://leaf411.org/leaf-learning-series-demystifying-cannabis-for-older-adults/

TRUST Biologic’s line of products contain may contain CBD and/or CBG, but are hemp based and therefore contains negligible amounts of THC. See the TRUST Biologic products at https://www.trustbiologic.com/collections/trust-biologic

