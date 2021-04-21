Scottsdale man faces manslaughter and endangerment charges stemming from SR-87 crossover crash

On Friday, April 16, 2021, at approximately 8:37 p.m., a four-vehicle collision resulting in three fatalities occurred southbound on State Route 87 (SR-87) at milepost 259, six miles northwest of Payson. A white Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling southbound on SR-87, traveled left of center into the northbound traffic lane and sideswiped a red Dodge Ram pickup truck and a white Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle (SUV) that were traveling northbound. Another white Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on SR-87 and collided with the white Ford pickup truck that caused the first collision. The impact redirected the second white Ford pickup truck from the southbound traffic lane, left across the northbound traffic lane, and down a hill into the canyon.

At-Fault White Ford F-150 Pickup Truck: The driver of the at-fault white pickup truck was transported to a Phoenix area hospital with serious injuries. The driver is 49-year-old Scottsdale man.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased. The passenger was identified as 54-year-old Georgia Marie Burnside of Payson.

Red Dodge Ram Pickup Truck: The driver and two passengers were not injured.

White Ford Explorer SUV: The driver and passenger were not injured.

Second White Ford F-150 Pickup Truck: The driver of the second white pickup truck was transported to a Phoenix area hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased. The driver was identified as 38-year-old Latissia Morris of San Tan Valley.

The passenger, Latissia Morris’ 15-year son, was ejected from the truck and suffered fatal injuries.

Arrest:

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at approximately 12:46 p.m., troopers arrested 49-year-old James David Duncan, the driver of the at-fault white pickup truck, for three counts of manslaughter, five counts of endangerment and DUI related charges. Duncan was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Payson Police Department and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.