HZO Achieves UL Yellow Card Listing
Coatings company shows dielectric strength of conformal coatings with UL746E certification testing for HZO Guardian Plus™ Parylene CRALEIGH, NC, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HZO, a leader in world-class nanocoatings that safeguard electronics, electrical products, and critical applications in an ever-changing market, today announces the Underwriters Laboratory (UL) Yellow Card Listing for its HZO Guardian Plus™ Parylene C coating.
The UL Yellow Card is a globally respected digital product information description that lists multiple safety and performance-related properties for a polymeric material tested by UL to appropriate industry standards. The HZO Guardian Plus coating received a V-0 rating for flammability to assist customers in reducing safety hazards while minimizing replacement costs.
“Receiving this certification is an indication of our team’s commitment to delivering the highest standard of conformal coatings to our customers,” said James Tosh, Vice President of Application Engineering at HZO.
UL testing protocols provide critical data with respect to the physical, electrical, flammability, thermal and other properties of a coating material that are intended to provide guidance to designers, manufacturers and reliability engineers.
The UL Yellow Card Listing is the latest in HZO’s industry certifications and a testament to the company’s mission to provide ideal solutions along with exceptional service to its customers, especially those in challenging industrial fields.
About HZO Inc.
HZO is a global leader and innovator in protective solutions that keep the world running with world-class nanocoatings that safeguard electronics, electrical products, and critical applications from the most demanding corrosive and liquid environments. The company delivers complete solutions to meet specific customer requirements by bringing together people, process, capital equipment, and material science while leveraging an extensive patent portfolio. Working with some of the largest companies across industries, including consumer electronics, IoT, medical device, and automotive, HZO enables better, more reliable, and more durable products that reduces costly returns, improves customer satisfaction, and drives overall brand value.
