For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

**PHOTO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of DFS Agency Bill from Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement on the Florida House of Representatives favorable passage of House Bill 1209, which strengthens the Department of Financial Services (DFS) efforts to support firefighters, better protect victims of sexual harassment, and focuses on protecting Floridians from fraud and scams. HB 1209 will move next to the Florida Senate for action.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “The passage of House Bill 1209 is a win for Florida families and communities, and I’m pleased that the Florida House passed this legislation today to bolster the important services provided by my department. The legislation will provide critical aid in the fight against fraud which has reached epidemic levels in our state, protect Florida’s firefighters in their battle against cancer, and strengthen privacy measures for victims of sexual harassment. Thank you to Speaker Chris Sprowls and Representative Elizabeth Fetterhoff for continuing to support the Department of Financial Services.”

###