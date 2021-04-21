**PHOTO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of DFS Agency Bill from Florida House
4/21/2021
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842
**PHOTO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of DFS Agency Bill from Florida House
CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “The passage of House Bill 1209 is a win for Florida families and communities, and I’m pleased that the Florida House passed this legislation today to bolster the important services provided by my department. The legislation will provide critical aid in the fight against fraud which has reached epidemic levels in our state, protect Florida’s firefighters in their battle against cancer, and strengthen privacy measures for victims of sexual harassment. Thank you to Speaker Chris Sprowls and Representative Elizabeth Fetterhoff for continuing to support the Department of Financial Services.”
###
About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).