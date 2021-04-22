Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JD Neel Construction Home in Discovery West Rated by Energy Trust of Oregon

JD Neel Construction home in Bend, Oregon's Discovery West

Home in new Bend, Oregon neighborhood earns an Energy Performance Score (EPS) of 7 for its low energy cost and carbon footprint

From the outset, we have been committed to sustainable building in Discovery West, requiring Earth Advantage certification for all homes.”
— Rick Hayes, Director of Real Estate Development, Brooks Resources
BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discovery West, a new neighborhood on Bend Oregon’s westside, today announced that a JD Neel Construction home in the community has earned an Energy Performance Score (EPS) of 7 from the Energy Trust of Oregon. The lower the score, on a scale of zero to 200, the more energy efficient the home. All homes in the neighborhood must be Earth Advantage certified for energy efficiency, sustainability, and quality, but this home in Phase One of the neighborhood has achieved an even higher level of performance.

“From the outset, we have been committed to sustainable building in Discovery West, requiring Earth Advantage certification for all homes,” said Rick Hayes, Director of Real Estate Development for Brooks Resources, one of Discovery West’s development partners. “Receiving this level of EPS score is going above and beyond, and truly represents the shared vision of livability and sustainability we have with our Builders Guild members.”

EPS is an energy performance score that measures and rates the net energy consumption and carbon footprint of a newly constructed home. A low EPS identifies a home as energy efficient with a smaller carbon footprint and lower energy costs. JD Neel Construction’s home in Discovery West received its low score due to features such as solar power, efficient insulation, windows, lighting and appliances, as well as the home's size and specific design.

The developer of Discovery West offers incentives to Discovery West Builders Guild members who receive EPS scores of 40 and lower, and JD Neel qualifies for the highest level of rebate for this home. This is the first rebate for the new community.

About JD Neel Construction
Founder of JD Neel Construction Inc., Jason Neel has been in the home construction industry for over 25 years as a framing contractor and home builder and incorporated his present company in 1994. JD Neel Construction has a proven record of excellence in designing and managing building and construction projects in Central Oregon. The company has received the Earth Advantage Builder of the Month Award and is a Central Oregon Builders Association Tour of Homes winner. www.jdneelconstruction.com

About Discovery West
Discovery West, situated on 245 acres on Bend’s westside, is the newest community under development by the minds behind the award-winning NorthWest Crossing neighborhood. The neighborhood will offer a variety of home types and sizes, as well as a community plaza and 40 acres of parks, trails and open land. The development team’s vision for creating livable, detail-oriented communities that respect the Central Oregon lifestyle will be apparent as the community takes shape. A sales office is open daily at 1164 . www.discoverywestbend.com

