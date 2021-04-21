PROTEK’S APRIL 7, 2021 MOBILE DEVICE FORENSICS & DISCOVERY BAR ASSOCIATION CLE HITS THE MARK
KEITH G. CHVAL, President & CEO of PROTEK INTERNATIONAL, INC., recently presented a continuing legal education program to members of the DuPAGE COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION’S CIVIL LAW PRACTICE SECTION on MOBILE DEVICES FORENSICS AND DISCOVERY. Chval has provided numerous cyber and electronic evidence-related CLE presentations over the years for the Bar and similar organizations across the country.
Drawing on nearly two decades of private sector experience after serving as the first-ever chief prosecutor of the Illinois Attorney General’s High Tech Crimes Bureau, Chval’s presentation defined what now constitute “mobile devices,” highlighted how intertwined they are in litigation and investigations of all kinds, provided practical information about available evidence, and offered related practice tips for attorneys.
Judging by feedback such as this to the Bar from one of the over one hundred attendees, Chval’s objective of providing practical information that practitioners could immediately apply was met, “Very interesting and (more importantly) USEFUL [emphasis in original] content. Thank you for providing.”
“It’s nice to hear feedback like that because it affirms that Protek’s CLE-type courses are hitting the mark intended when we launched the Institute last year,” commented Chval. The Protek Edge ESI & Cyber Institute, founded in 2020, makes it its mission to equip attorneys to aggressively pursue and defend their clients’ interests as they relate to and are impacted by electronic information and evidence.
From a quick sampling of additional attendees’ feedback…“One of the best CLE Seminars ever”…”Keith Chval provided excellent material and is a great information source. Thank you!”…it sounds like Chval and the Protek Team will continue to be in demand by the legal community as a source of critical ESI and cyber expertise!
