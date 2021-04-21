HD-EFI Product Series Expands with Thread-In Configurations
Amphenol RF adds thread-in connectors to the HD-EFI product portfolio for easy installation in wireless applications.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is proud to announce the expansion of our HD-EFI product line, designed to satisfy the need for a compact RF interconnect solution. The latest addition to the HD-EFI series consists of panel mount receptacle jacks, a common component in wireless infrastructure filters. These HD-EFI jacks feature thread-in mounting and post contacts for easy installation into wireless filters, amplifiers and distributed antenna systems.
HD-EFI thread-in connectors are engineered with white bronze plating to improve low PIM performance and set them apart from the existing options. These connectors are available as straight panel mounting receptacle jacks in both smooth bore and limited detent interfaces. These 50 ohm connectors are designed for crash-proof mating, achieved by using a conical interface and unique plug design, and offer excellent electrical performance through 6 GHz, along with all the existing benefits of this product line.
The HD-EFI product series is a micro-miniature interface which allows large board tolerance stack ups, blind mating and multiple RF lines. The unique three-piece mating system uses a PCB connector joined by a floating bullet adapter in between which allows for 1.4 mm of axial float and 1.4 mm of radial float with a generous maximum float angle of 5 degrees. In addition to the thread-in connectors, various PCB and cable-mount connector configurations are available.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
# # #
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+ +1 203-796-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn