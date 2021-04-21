Pittsburgh’s Inaugural NextUp Awards to Celebrate Area’s Youngest Volunteers
Nominate a young person making a difference in the regionPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NextUp Awards is looking to honor young people who, through fundraising, philanthropy, volunteerism and activism, are dedicating their time and talents to making a difference in the lives of others. The program awards scholarships to individuals 18 years of age or younger who have shown a transformative commitment to their communities. This year, the program will also accept nominations for philanthropy work related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Led by The Blood Science Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Vitalant®, the NextUp Awards shine a light on young change agents, who represent the very best their generation has to offer. Finalists will join Blood Science Foundation as honored guests at Pittsburgh’s inaugural NextUp Awards Celebration, to be held at LeMont Restaurant on October 6, 2021. Winners in each of three age groups including 12 and Under, 13-15 and 16-18 will be revealed at the event and will each receive $2,500 to further their education or to invest in their philanthropic or charitable programs, with the first and second runners up receiving $500 each for the same purpose.
“This last year has seen our world fundamentally changed, but it has also provided a chance for the good to show through,” said Mark Giaquinto, President and CFO of Blood Science Foundation. “At the Blood Science Foundation, we’re proud to honor the shining example the young people in our region are setting at Pittsburgh’s inaugural NextUp Awards.”
Nominees will be evaluated based on their philanthropic effort’s direct impact on the community, long-term/ongoing outcomes of the philanthropic effort and whether the project can serve as a prototype for other communities.
The deadline for nominations is May 31, 2021.
Blood Science Foundation extends a special thank you to the following companies that have already signed on as sponsors of the event: ProGuide, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Mario Lemieux Foundation, Scarmazzi Homes, Clarion University of Pennsylvania and media sponsor Pittsburgh Magazine.
For full information on the program, to make a nomination, purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, visit: https://bloodsciencefoundation.org/2021nextupawards/.
###
About Blood Science Foundation
Blood Science Foundation–the tax-exempt, charitable arm of Vitalant®— the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider—raises awareness and funding for the blood donation and transfusion ecosystems.
Dan Ayer
+1 4128745256
email us here
Oyster Creative