Long-term Supply Agreement Follows Mutually Agreeable Settlement of Litigation

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARCLIN AND HUBER REACH SETTLEMENT, LOOK TO FUTURE

Arclin Surfaces LLC, a chemistry-based manufacturer of engineered products for the construction and other industries, announced today that Arclin and Huber Engineered Woods LLC have settled litigation between them on mutually agreeable terms. Looking to move forward, the companies have committed to a long-term supply agreement. In addition to the new supply agreement, Huber sold Arclin its paper treating facility that is under construction in Dillon, SC.

Arclin manufactures the overlays used in Huber’s ZIP System® portfolio of patented exterior sheathing products.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the settlement and are looking to put the litigation behind us,” said Arclin CEO and President Bradley R. Bolduc. He added, “Arclin has invested heavily in our surface overlay technologies to ensure exceptional product performance and future innovation success for our customers like Huber.” Arclin will complete construction of the acquired Dillon, SC paper treating facility, which is slated to come online in 2022.

Huber Engineered Woods LLC President Brian Carlson added, “Our business relationship with Arclin spans several decades and we are excited to begin the next chapter of that relationship as Huber continues to work with partners like Arclin to develop innovation solution for its customers through its revolutionary ZIP System Sheathing and Tape family of brands. We are confident the settlement will allow both management teams to positively focus on shared goals of manufacturing best-in-class products for the building industry and driving mutually beneficial market growth.”

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading provider of chemistry-based resin and surfacing solutions for the building, design, energy, agriculture, transportation and other industries. Headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada and manufactures for customers worldwide. More information at www.arclin.com.

About Huber Engineered Woods

Huber Engineered Woods provides specialty building products for single-family, multifamily and light commercial projects across the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the company has manufacturing facilities in Maine, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Visit www.huberwood.com to learn more.

