Divorce Options™ Workshops Come to Texas
Couples facing divorce have many questions. Collaborative Divorce Denton County is providing a Divorce Options workshop for people looking for answers.DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
A community service sponsored by Collaborative Divorce Denton County
For a couple that is facing divorce or separation there are many questions. Collaborative Divorce Denton County is providing a free Divorce Options™ workshop for individuals or couples looking for answers. The public education workshop is designed to help gain an understanding of how to manage the legal, financial and emotional aspects of this challenging life transition.
Divorce Options™ workshop is presented by a team of divorce professionals trained in this unique process, including: one or two lawyers, a financial specialist and a divorce/communication coach/child specialist. Each team member has experience guiding people successfully through a divorce without time consuming and costly litigation. Divorce Options™ will help you explore your divorce process choices and make informed decisions about which process will most likely lead to your desired outcomes.
Who Should Attend Divorce Options™
The workshops are open to all individuals and couples in Denton County and Texas who are contemplating separation or divorce whether married, domestic partners or cohabiting, regardless of gender, with or without children. You may attend individually or as a couple.
Each Divorce Options™ workshop will provide attendees with general information about divorce, including the advantages and disadvantages of different divorce options, including information on the following:
Advantages and Disadvantages of:
Self-representation (“pro-se” or “do-it-yourself”)
Mediation
Collaborative Divorce
Traditional Representation
How to talk to your children about divorce
How to protect the things that are important to you
How to preserve family relationships
How to maintain your emotional health and lessen stress
How to retain control of the divorce process
The Divorce Options™ workshop is presented by Collaborative Divorce Denton County (CDDC), CDDC is a not-for-profit member organization whose mission to educate divorcing couples and individuals about divorce and their options for managing their divorce case. For more information go to www.collaborativedivorcedentoncounty.org.
DISCLAIMER: This workshop is not intended to provide legal advice, nor should anyone attending it consider any of the information presented to be legal advice to or for them.
Charles Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
charles@thecrouchgroup.com