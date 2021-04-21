Plyzer Technologies Inc provides clarification
Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PLYZ)BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies wishes to clarify that at no time in the last 48 hours did the company issue any form of corporate news or press release. Further, no outside company or third party was or has been hired to issue any form of IR/PR with respect to news on behalf of Plyzer. Plyzer at this time publishes press releases only through the services of EIN Presswire. The company maintains an account with EIN which is password protected. OTC Markets has been notified of the press release issued by a certain company by the name of OTC BB STOCK NEWS. The link to the release in question is > https://otcbbstocknews.com/technology/plyzer-technologies-inc-otc-plyz-announces-software-agreement-with-microsoft-dynamics-365-pos-systems/
This press release is false and not true. We do not know the writer or publisher of this fake news.
Plyzer continues to work towards finalizing year-end financials for the year ended March 31/2020. The company is also working on gathering all relevant financial information such that it can eventually become current and up to date with all filings. With respect to the investment made by YYZBCN ( as previously announced ) in Plyzer Spain, YYZBCN continues to advance funds on a monthly basis as planned. Just over one hundred thousand euros has been advanced so far this month.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the future operations of the Company. All forward-looking statements concerning the Company’s future plans and operations, including management’s assessment of the Company’s expectations or beliefs, may be subject to certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and financial results may differ materially from any estimates and projections. Please consult with your registered investment advisor with respect to trading or investing in the Company's securities.
Terence Robinson
Plyzer Technologies
