Zeidler Group appoints Elisa Forletta-Fehrenberg as Senior Associate
Zeidler Group, the technology driven law firm continues its expansion of its legal delivery practice for the asset management industry.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeidler Group, the technology driven law firm is pleased to announce today that Elisa Forletta-Fehrenberg has joined Zeidler Group as Senior Associate, continuing its expansion of its legal delivery practice for the asset management industry.
Elisa has broad and deep legal and regulatory experience from managing and transforming legal delivery across different jurisdictions and has extensive in-depth knowledge regarding ESG and the Sustainability Risk Disclosures Regulation (SFDR). At her most recent position, Elisa was Legal Counsel EMEA- ESG Specialist at Invesco Frankfurt leading the SFDR analysis and implementation with a focus on client products and mandates. Elisa has held various legal positions during her almost 9-year tenure with Invesco Frankfurt. Before that Elisa served as a Paralegal at Berwin Leighton Paisner and Stella Maris Solicitors LLP in London, respectively.
‘Elisa’s highly specialised legal expertise will ensure our clients better navigate the complexities of funds law from fund structuring, SFDR and keeping pace with regulatory change in relation to ESG’ said Arne Zeidler, Managing Director and Founder of Zeidler Group. Maximilian Harper, Chief Delivery Officer of Zeidler Group added ‘Elisa’s appointment highlights Zeidler Group’s commitment to our clients in delivering one true legal and regulatory compliance resource for all their legal obligations and regulatory requirements’.
A certified Environmental, Social and Governance analyst from EFFAS, Frankfurt, Elisa holds an LL.M from University of London, LPC from Oxford Institute of Legal Practice, LLB from BPP Law School London and a BA (Hons) from London Metropolitan University. Elisa is a fluent Italian, English, and German speaker.
In her new role Elisa will be involved in all aspects of the Zeidler Legal delivery team and will focus on the needs of Zeidler’s clients from fund structuring best practices and how best to manage regulatory change in relation to ESG and SFDR.
Zeidler Group is a technology driven law firm revolutionising legal and regulatory compliance services for the asset management industry the asset management industry. From innovative digital solutions for legal and compliance challenges to providing research based high quality legal advice, Zeidler Group build collaborative, strategic and meaningful partnerships. For more information visit Zeidler.Group
Kate Horgan
Zeidler Group
email us here