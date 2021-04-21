Adnan Butt presents the fusion of Japanese tradition with the latest technology
The new Nagasaki Edition Knife Series features a Japanese steel blade that is coated with a Titanium coating.MöNCHENGLADBACH, NRW, GERMANY, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adnan Butt is back with the 3rd iteration of his Nagasaki knife collection. Over 1,000 people backed his previous two campaigns and with this iteration he wants to build on the success of the Nagasaki knife collection.
The new Nagasaki Edition Knife Series features a Japanese steel blade that is coated with a Titanium coating. This coating is polished to a high gloss and ensures that cuttings do not stick to the blade. This effect makes the new Nagasaki Edition knives glide through any cut material as through warm butter.
Adnan is currently crowdfunding the first production run of Nagasaki Edition on Kickstarter. The campaign is schedule to conclude on May 23rd and has already reached its initial funding goal. All Nagaski Edition knives are available during the campaign at a reduced introductory price.
About Adnan Butt:
Adnan loves traveling. Cities he likes most for short trips are Paris, Amsterdam but for 3-7 days holiday he always prefers to go to Marbella Spain. This current project started from Marbella as his friend from Marbella & the co-coordinator of this project is a professional Chef who works in the Golden Mile Marbella. They both worked on this project & it took them almost 2 years to come to the place where they are now. His friend stayed in Germany till he was satisfied with the final product prototype as this matches to our exact design & specifications. The manufacturers are also professional with quality brands of knives & other cutlery products under their label.
