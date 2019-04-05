The next generation of Damascus knives

Introducing Germanicum Arminius the most sharp and durable Damascus knife series.

SOLINGEN, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, April 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the city of blades, Solingen in Germany, the company Sternsteiger Stahlwaren is releasing their latest creation, the Germanicum Arminius Series. These unique Damascus knives are hand-forged with 440 layers of folded steel, creating unique Damascus patterns, called Raindrop and Twist, that stand out in any kitchen.The series consists of three knives: A regular western Chef’s knives, a bread knife inspired by the blade of a Japanese saw and a small vegetable knife inspired by a Japanese Santoku knife.Sternsteiger Stahlwaren has fronted all the R&D and prototyping costs and is now looking for support from the crowdfunding community to fund production and the launch to market for this unique combination of modern technology and traditional craftsmanship.The Germanicum Arminius crowdfunding campaign is scheduled to launch on April 10th, interested parties can find more information at www.arminius-knife.com where they can also sign-up to get notified upon the campaign starting.About Sternsteiger Stahlwaren GmbHSternsteiger Stahlwaren is a young brand in household and Kitchen goods. Their product portfolio contains shears for professional hair artists, high durable chef knives, kitchenware and cutlery.Sternsteiger's primary manufacturing and logistics facility is in the "city of blades" Solingen, Germany. It also has spread its wings throughout the world with offices in the Canada, France, and the United Kingdom.



