Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group Packs The Truck To Fight Hunger in South Jersey

MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mullica Hill, NJ-Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group participated in the United Way’s 16th Annual Gloucester County Cares About Hunger Food Drive. Using our recently purchased box truck, they “Packed the Truck” with as much non-perishable food, personal hygiene products and pet food as possible. This food drive ran from Monday, February 22 and ended on Sunday, February 28, 2021. All donations went directly to the Gloucester County Food Banks.

They collected OVER a TON of FOOD! Final weight of all the food collected in the Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group truck came to 2,196 pounds which will provide 1,830 meals! Considering the weather, which was relentless rain on both Saturday and Sunday, they’re very happy with that number. This number is a benchmark for the future Food Drives they expect to have in the future.

What is even more incredible are the final results: According to the United Way and the Food Bank of Gloucester County, this event collected 6,608.30 lbs of food, raised over $8,000 and were able to provide 29,749 meals to Gloucester County Residents raising their total meal count by 14,402 (from the 2020 meal count of 15,347.)

Special thanks go to the following:

Miss Patti Sanderson’s Fourth Grade Class from Friends School of Mullica Hill chose to donate their Thankful Thursday collections to the drive, donating over 200 items! During this school year, the fourth grade class has organized a "Thankful Thursday" when they collect food and monetary donations every Thursday. Kowalik was very thankful they chose to donate their collections to the event. The students were so happy to give Ms. Nancy the food and tell her about all the good things they have been doing throughout the school year. The kindness and generosity that these children have instilled in them will carry on throughout their lives. The world is blessed to have these wonderful young people!

Shoprite of Mullica Hill was a huge help in this drive for allowing the truck to stay in their parking lot and collect donations for the entire weekend. Jeane Alvarez, the store HR Manager, is greatly appreciated for generously inviting the truck to the store parking lot, allowing posters to be displayed throughout the store and saving many boxes which were filled! The other store managers, Trish, John and Stephen, were very helpful over the weekend by gathering boxes and making announcements throughout the day during the event.

Clearview Regional High School students also were a huge part in the drive by volunteering for community service hours and collecting donations in the pouring rain. There was also a volunteer from Rowan University who donated his time. Michelle Powell and the Mullica Hill Women's Tri Club donated a large amount of goods, too.

The Gloucester County Cares about Hunger Food Drive was sponsored by The United Way of Gloucester County, The Board of County Commissioners-County of Gloucester Human Service Advisory Council and the People for People Foundation.

Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage specializing in all facets of Southern New Jersey’s robust residential real estate market. Founded in 2016, the firm has quickly become one of the state’s leading independent brokerages, known for its home sale guarantee. Based on a pre-determined, agreed-upon price and timeframe, founder and president Nancy Kowalik guarantees the sale of her client’s home with the promise that the firm will purchase the property if it is not sold. Kowalik’s office culture focuses on teamwork and philanthropy. With 12 full-time agents working as a team, the firm promises 5-star service. Under Kowalik’s lead the group has given over $80,000 to a local non-profit since 2017 and has been an ongoing supporter of local High School and intramural sports programs.

