TDOC Offers $10K In Hiring Incentives

NASHVILLE - In an effort to attract and retain correctional officers, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) will begin offering additional incentives to those interested in a career in public safety.  Effective April 21, 2021, all newly hired correctional officer applicants will receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus, payable over an 18-month period.  A $4,000 retention bonus will be offered to current correctional officers employed at a TDOC facility, in an effort to retain the qualified staff who work each day in our state prisons.

“One of the most important functions of any organization is a commitment to recruiting and retaining employees,” Commissioner Tony Parker said.   “While TDOC has been successful in reducing turnover to a five-year low in the last fiscal year, vacancies in the security series remain high, despite our best efforts at recruiting.  Filling vacant positions is a challenge faced by law enforcement agencies across the country.  Still, we recognize that we must find creative solutions to ensure that we continue to meet our mission of operating safe and secure prisons and providing effective community supervision in order to enhance public safety.”

In addition to the hiring and retention bonuses, TDOC employees who recruit new correctional officers will be eligible for a $1,000 bonus.

The Department will fund the bonus program by using existing funds from equity and payroll savings.  There are currently 858 correctional officer vacancies in TDOC facilities statewide.  Anyone interested in joining Team TDOC can visit our website at https://www.tn.gov/correction/eo/choose-a-career.html.

