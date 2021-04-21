Traffic Signal Project to Begin in Mitchell

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 Contact: Paulette Huber, Project Engineer, 605-770-3036

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work for the installation of traffic lights and signals will begin on Monday, April 26, 2021. The project is located at the junction of S.D. Highway 37 and Minnesota Avenue in the city of Mitchell.

Minnesota Avenue will be closed to thru traffic for approximately 18 days on the north and south sides of Highway 37 as concrete work is done on the roadway and to upgrade the sidewalks to current ADA standards. Highway 37 will be reduced to one lane in the eastbound direction and one lane in the westbound direction. The roads are scheduled to reopen on approximately May 14, 2021.

Beginning Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Minnesota Avenue will again be closed to traffic to install the traffic lights and signals. The lighting work cannot be completed during the first closure because the concrete footings need a longer time frame to fully attain design strength prior to erecting the poles.

BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, S.D. is the prime contractor on this $505,500 project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

- 30 -