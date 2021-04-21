Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDE SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT ON DRAFT APPROVAL, ACCREDITATION, AND ACCOUNTABILITY REGULATIONS

April 21, 2021

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) released drafts of three new regulations regarding approval, accreditation, and accountability and is seeking input from the public. The information collected will be used as part of the rulemaking process.

The NDE is required to accredit and/or approve all schools in Nebraska, guided by current Rule 10: Regulations and Procedures for the Accreditation of Schools and Rule 14: Regulations and Procedures for the Legal Operation of Approved Nonpublic Schools. As part of its commitment to advancing equity, the State Board of Education directed the NDE to begin a process for revising and reinterpreting these rules in the Fall of 2018.

During this revision process the NDE created three separate, but interrelated, draft rules for approval, accreditation, and accountability of public and non-public schools.

Approval outlines the minimum standards for a school to operate. Accreditation emphasizes quality of programming and a focus on continuous improvement.  Accountability uses data to inform stakeholders how a school is performing.

The draft rules are available for review at the following link: https://www.education.ne.gov/apac/approval-accreditation-and-accountability-rule-development/. The public can provide input on the draft rules through the survey at: https://nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6F2H1kqTu7rzLPU.

