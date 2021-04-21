U.S. Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 96 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

The U.S. data center market size is expected to cross USD 96 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. data center market report.

The U.S. data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. COVID-19 has been a strong catalyst for growth in the US data center investments in 2020, with significant growth in the Northern Virginia, Dallas, Silicon Valley, Chicago, Phoenix, and Atlanta data center market.

2. 45+ hyperscale data centers with a capacity of 15 MW or more were opened or under construction in the US in 2020, contributing to over 70% of the overall investment received.

3. In order to cater to the demand for low latency and additional data storage needs of its users, Facebook is currently investing in 17 data center building across 10 major cities in the US, in 2020.

4. The market is witnessing new entrants such as PointOne, NOVVA, Cirrus Data Services, T-Rex, Archer Data Center, Cirrus Data Services, and Stratus DC Management, who will be major investors in the market during the forecast period.

5. Over 25 states in the US offer specific tax incentives for building data centers, including Virginia, Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina, Alabama, New York, Arizona, and Nebraska.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Technique, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standards, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 6 IT infrastructure providers, 7 data center infrastructure providers, 7 data center contractors, 12 data center investors, and 84 other prominent vendors.

U.S. Data Center Market – Segmentation

• The IT infrastructure market is growing due to increased investments in hyperscale infrastructure. Servers expect to generate the maximum revenue, followed by storage and network infrastructure segments. The high penetration of artificial intelligence-based infrastructure solutions due to exponential growth in data generation is likely to increase IT infrastructure demand.

• The US market is likely to witness innovations in power infrastructure solutions to increase efficiency and reduce operational challenges. Datacenter operators such as Microsoft and vendors namely Rolls Royce Power Systems are exploring fuel-cell alternatives to data center generators due to increased concerns over carbon emissions. The diesel generator market expects to grow in the coming years, where fuel-cell could replace these systems by the end of the forecast period.

• Data centers in South Eastern US adopt free-cooling techniques, including chillers and evaporate cooling solutions. Virginia supports up to 5,500 hours of passive-free cooling methods annually, thereby reducing the application of chillers. On the other hand, Alabama and Florida support around 3,500 hours and 3,000 hours of free cooling, respectively. South Eastern US is expected to observe investment in chillers supporting free cooling.

U.S. Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage

• Network

U.S. Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructures

U.S. Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers

• Economizer & Evaporative Coolers

• Other Units

• Racks

• Others Mechanical Infrastructure

U.S. Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

• Air-based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-based Cooling Technique

U.S. Data Center Market by General Construction

• Core and Shell Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Engineering and Building Designs

• Physical Security

• DCIM/BMS

U.S. Data Center Market by Tier Standards

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

U.S. Data Center Market – Dynamics

About 47 hyperscale data centers were opened or under construction in 2020 and are expected to be operational by June 2021, with significant contributions from Facebook, Vantage Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, Equinix, Aligned, Stream Data Centers, Digital Realty, Google, Apple, and COPT Data Centers. New entrants in the hyperscale space increased over the last year. In 2020, the market witnessed the entry of many new investors in hyperscale data center spaces that include T-Rex, Archer Data Center, PointOne, and Cirrus Data Services. These new entrants are expected to open the first phase of the facility by 2021. Facebook, which is involved in the development of 16 hyperscale data centers across the country with estimated cumulative investments of around $6.2 billion and total power capacity across all facilities of about 950 MW, is the major contributor. It is followed by Google with projects in Ohio, Texas, Nevada, and Alabama. Google is making an estimated investment of $2.4 billion across four data center facilities, adding a power capacity of around 265 MW in 2020.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• COVID-19 Catalyst to Data Center Growth

• Innovative UPS Battery Technologies

• Adoption of 200/400GbE Switch Ports

• Emergence of QLC NAND Flash Drives

U.S. Data Center Market – Geography

The states in South-Eastern US include Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Florida. The preferred investment locations in South-Eastern US include Virginia, Georgia, Texas, and Florida, owing to strong network connectivity, renewable sources of energy, and tax incentives. South-Eastern US is a developed data center market in the US. In 2020, around 35 data center projects were opened or under development in the region. The corresponding data center investment was over $6.5 billion. Colocation data center providers have a share of over 50% in the overall investment in the region. Colocation data center operators invested over $3.5 billion in the region in 2020, and the rest was contributed by hyperscale data center operators, namely, Facebook, Core Scientific, Apple, Microsoft.

U.S. Data Center Market by Geography

• US

o South Eastern US

o Western US

o South Western US

o Mid-Western US

o North Eastern US

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group

Key Data Center Contractors

• AECOM

• CORGAN

• DPR CONSTRUCTION

• Holder Construction Group

• Jacobs Engineering Group

• Syska Hennessy Group

• Turner Construction

Key Data Center Investors

• Apple

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• CyrusOne

• Compass Datacenters (Root Data Center)

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Facebook

• Google

• Microsoft

• NTT Global Data Centers (RagingWire Data Centers)

• Switch

• Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

• AccelStor Technologies

• DataDirect Networks (DDN)

• FUJITSU

• Hitachi Vantara

• Huawei Technologies

• Infortrend Technology

• Inspur

• Intel

• Micron Technology

• MiTAC Holdings

• Nimbus Data

• Pivot3

• QNAP Systems

• Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

• SAMSUNG

• Seagate Technology

• Silk Cloud Data Platform (Kaminario)

• Super Micro Computer

• Synology

• Toshiba

• VIOLIN (StorCentric)

• Western Digital

• Wiwynn (Wistron)

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

• Airedale International Air Conditioning

• Asetek

• Bloom Energy

• Condair Group

• Cormant

• Cyber Power Systems

• Data Aire

• Delta Electronics (Delta Power Solutions)

• FNT Software

• Generac Power Systems

• Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

• Hitec Power Protection

• KOHLER

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Natron Energy

• Nlyte Software

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

• Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

• Tripp Lite

• Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

• ZincFive

Other Prominent Construction Contractors

• Arup Group

• Balfour Beatty US

• BlueScope Construction

• Clune Construction

• Fluor Corporation

• Fortis Construction

• Gensler

• Gilbane Building Company

• HDR Architecture

• HITT Contracting

• Hoffman Construction

• JE Dunn Construction Group

• Linesight

• Morrison Hershfield

• Mortenson Construction

• Rogers-O’Brien Construction

• Structure Tone Organization

• The Walsh Group

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

• Aligned Energy

• COPT Data Center Solutions (COPT DCS)

• CoreSite Realty

• Cyxtera Technologies

• DataBank

• Data Foundry

• DC BLOX

• EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

• EdgeConneX

• Flexential

• FIFTEENFORTYSEVEN CRITICAL SYSTEMS REALTY

• GIGA Data Centers

• H5 DATA CENTERS

• Iron Mountain

• Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust)

• Stream Data Centers

• Sabey Data Center

• STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

• T5 Data Centers

