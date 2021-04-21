True Wireless Headphones Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 18 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

The global true wireless headphones market size to reach USD 18 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 20% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global true wireless headphones market would realize an absolute growth of around 199% in terms of revenue.

2. Registering a high growth CAGR of over 24% between 2020-2026, the global market for smart feature true wireless headphones accounted for majority share in 2020.

3. Passive noise cancellation dominates the global true wireless headphones market in 2020. However, ANC is witnessing rising demand with an incremental growth of over USD 6 billion during the forecast period.

4. By price range, the premium range segment dominated the market with around 44% share in 2020 and is expected to add around USD 5 billion during the forecast period.

5. North America is largest region in the global true wireless headphones market with an expected incremental revenue of approximately USD 4 billion with an absolute growth of over 166% between 2020-2026.

6. The US is expected to generate an incremental revenue of over USD 3.11 billion by 2026 owing to the presence of several major brands and start-up in the true wireless headphones market.

7. Europe is the second largest market for true wireless headphones, in which Germany accounts for the major share.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by noise attenuation, features, price range, distribution, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 46 other vendors

True Wireless Headphones Market – Segmentation

• The global smart true wireless headphone market by unit shipment expects to touch 83 million units by 2026. Smart hearing devices have witnessed major updates; vendors are increasingly enhancing product materials and ergonomics, thereby providing convenience to users. Feature-loaded devices are redefining the genre of wearables as they are integrating the functionalities and capabilities of several electronic devices into true wireless headphones.

• In terms of revenue, the premium range true wireless headphones market is expected to reach USD 8 billion by 2026. Premium hearing devices follow similar growth and adoption rates as smart and audiophile models. Vendors are integrating wireless headphones with hi-tech functionalities such as layered hearing and speech amplification, which is increasing their appeal among consumers.

• The active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones market by revenue is expected to cross USD 9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of approx. 22% during 2020–2026. ANC models have observed tremendous growth over the last few years due to the penetration of the internet and the rise in connected devices.

True Wireless Headphones Market by Features

• Smart

• Non-smart

True Wireless Headphones Market by Price Range

• Premium

• Moderate

• Low

True Wireless Headphones Market by Noise Cancellation

• Active

• Passive

True Wireless Headphones Market by Distribution Channel

• E-commerce Sites

• Vendor Stores & Sites

• Mass Market Players

• Specialty Stores

• Online Music Stores

• Electronic Stores

True Wireless Headphones Market – Dynamics

Traditional headphones could not fill the gap between consumers with normal hearing and those with hearing impediments. Consumers with hearing challenges shun headphones and chose hearing aids instead. To solve this challenge, vendors such as Nuheara have integrated audiometric systems into their earbuds. These true wireless earbuds adjust themselves to the hearing profile of the consumers and enhance the digital streams or external sounds such as television or conversations in open areas. They also work as intelligent hearing aids/headphones. This upcoming trend of intelligent headphones is likely to open the market to customers that have hearing challenges, wherein the use of hearing aids has hindered their acceptance of headphones. True wireless with noise cancellation and augmented hearing capabilities are likely to open the market to customers that have some degree of hearing loss.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• True Wireless Headphones as Hearables in a Connected Environment

• Innovations Becoming Standard Offerings

• Rising Demand from Users in Fitness Activities

• Rising Number of Tech-Savvy Consumers

True Wireless Headphones Market – Geography

The trend of on-demand streaming is driving the sales of the overall headphones market in North America, including true wireless headphones. With the growing number of smartphone users and the presence of high-speed internet connectivity, many consumers prefer streaming their favorite music, videos, and podcasts at any place and at any time. This convenience of listening to on-demand music has increased the number of music applications in the market. The rise in the number of music and video playback applications and the growing number of users that stream music during their daily chores are expected to drive the sales of true wireless headphones in the region. . The growth of the market in North America is mainly influenced by the US. With the increasing use of miniature headphones as fashion accessories, the market is experiencing tremendous growth in recent years. This is driving the popularity and acceptance of true wireless headphones, especially among consumers engaged in fitness and sports activities.

True Wireless Headphones Market by Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Nordic

• Switzerland

• Benelux

• Russia

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Australia

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Chile

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Peru

• Middle East & Africa

• South Africa

• Turkey

• UAE

Major Vendors

• Apple

• GN Audio (Jabra)

• Sony

• Samsung

Other Prominent Vendors

• 1More

• Anker

• LITLIT

• Audio-Technica

• Avanca

• Bang & Olufsen

• BBK Electronics

• Blaupunkt

• Imagine Marketing (boAt)

• Bose

• Cambridge Audio

• Crazybaby

• Creative

• Earin

• Noise

• Huawei

• JAM

• JLab Audio

• Jaybird

• JAYS

• JVCKENWOOD

• LYPERTEK

• LG

• Master & Dynamic

• Meizu

• Motorola

• Mymanu

• Nokia

• Nuheara

• Onkyo & Pioneer

• Plantronics

• RHA

• Rowkin

• Sennheiser

• SOL Republic

• SoundMAGIC

• Soundpeats

• TREBLAB

• Waverly Labs

• Xiaomi

• Mobvoi

• QCY

• Monoprice

• Zound

• Klipsch

• Raycon

