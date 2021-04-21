Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project Continues in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that preparation work for the Bloomsburg reconstruction project continues this week in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.

This week temporary traffic signals will be installed at the intersection of Route 11 (Main Street) and Market Street and the intersection of Market Street and Sixth Street. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging in the areas where work is being performed.

On Monday, April 26, phase I of the construction project is tentatively expected to begin. Traffic will be detoured around the work area, which will be located on Route 487 (Poplar Street) between Peach Avenue and Sixth Street / Columbia Boulevard (Route 11). The following detours will be in place.

• Traffic continuing on 487 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, Main Street (Route 11), East Street (Routes 11 and 487).

• Route 487 and Route 11 truck traffic will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and Main Street (Route 11).

• Route 487 and Route 11 car traffic will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and East Sixth Street.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which includes drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work. For more information including maps of the detours and construction area visit: https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.

Work on this project is expected to be completed in October of 2022, weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov. ###