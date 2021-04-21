‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 16 Stowaway
I know someone is there. I mean you no harm, friend. I come in peace.”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 16 Stowaway from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud along with SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.
— C.W. Männe
In this chapter, Jacob is the undeveloped aspect of C.W. He is the gentle, sweet, quiet, and completely faithful aspect of C.W. to his father. He was never allowed to develop. The relationship that will develop over time, is a BALANCING OF THESE ASPECTS OF C.W.
Sir David commented “As I look at C.W.’s life, I’m always entertained by his adventures. But, it occurred to me over the past twenty five years of his adventures that they were almost exclusively hedonistic. But, as you study him more closely, you discover a spiritual radiance that is working to shine through that shell. Here, in Stowaway, we meet the representation of the more fragile aspect of C.W., which never had a chance to develop.”
Mahne reminded us “In order to be fearless you must be faithful..."
The Grangita is entitled ‘Misfortunate Faces’
