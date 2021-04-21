New Akathisia Awareness Video Can Save Lives

Akathisia Awareness Saves Lives Prescription drugs can cause akathisia even when taken as directed.

A new public health video provides critical info about akathisia, a medication-induced disorder that can cause suicide, self-harm, and violence.

Adverse drug effects are the fourth leading cause of death, but together we can save lives by making akathisia a household word.” — Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new public health video educates healthcare professionals, consumers, and caregivers about akathisia, a critical adverse drug effect that can cause death. Hundreds of different prescription drugs can precipitate akathisia, yet the public is often left in the dark, and many doctors fail to discuss the risks.

“Akathisia is a disorder, induced as a side effect of medications, which can cause a person to experience such intense inner restlessness that the sufferer is driven to violence, self-harm, or suicide. It can occur when stopping, starting, or changing the dosage or type of certain medications," said Wendy Dolin, Founder of the Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD).

MISSD released "Akathisia: In Their Own Words" during April because it's a month that spotlights health. "America celebrated National Public Health Day, the UK held Parkinson's Awareness Week, and World Health Day was recognized everywhere. Like our new video, these efforts aim to educate the public about various health issues to help people live better and longer lives. Adverse drug effects are the fourth leading cause of death, but together we can save lives by making akathisia a household word."

Drugs prescribed for asthma, high blood pressure, depression, and acne are just a few of the many different types of medications that can cause akathisia and iatrogenic death. (Iatrogenic means caused by medication or medical treatment.) MISSD's educational videos highlight akathisia symptoms so that people who may be suffering--or have a loved one showing signs of akathisia--can seek help before it's too late. Symptoms can include agitation, insomnia, cognitive confusion, skin crawling, and difficulty or inability to stop moving. The foundation recommends that the word, akathisia, specifically be mentioned as a possibility during doctors' appointments, emergency room visits, and hospital admission.

MISSD, a 501c3 non-profit organization, honors the memory of akathisia victims through awareness and education and aims to ensure people suffering from akathisia are accurately diagnosed so that needless deaths are prevented. The foundation is an authentic grassroots nonprofit and accepts no funding from the pharmaceutical industry. All MISSD resources are free, including a podcast series and accredited, one-hour online course open to all. See MISSD.co for more info.

