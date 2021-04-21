Innovation expert Paul Prior’s newest work helps readers navigate the complexity involved in true innovation
‘Accelerated Innovation’ demonstrates tangible ways to bring innovation to any businessIRELAND, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing a business is more difficult than ever. Whether chasing newer ways to secure clients, discovering efficiencies in an existing business, or creating new revenue centers, one concept remains necessary for growth in the 21st century, innovation.
Unfortunately, for many businesses finding ways to innovate, that also helps secure growth, or a better return on investment can be a difficult and daunting task.
But world-renowned consultant and author Paul Prior hopes to change the mystifying nature of innovation with his newest work “Accelerated Innovation.”
“When you recognize that 84 percent of executives will say innovation is pivotal to their company’s growth strategy, it is easy to see how important that innovation really is to the business world,” Prior said. “That was a primary driver for writing ‘Accelerated Innovation.’ I want to show executives and corporate leaders that innovation is not only accessible at any level of the corporate ladder, it is easily achievable once the right combination of tools and ideas are put in place.”
He said eight percent of new products and services will fail to meet expectations, which could be corrected with the strategies outlined in the book.
“Innovation can be a primary driver of growth when done correctly, unfortunately, many times it is not,” Prior said. “What I have done with ‘Accelerated Innovation’ is to provide a road map to innovation that will help ensure a substantial return on investment and create new revenue opportunities for any business.”
And when looking at the development of internet-based businesses and those that have completely reinvented their primary profit model, it is clear that the constant in business today and into the future is the ability to adapt quickly, efficiently, and with purpose.
“Even in the last 20 years many of the largest businesses in the world have succumbed to the dangers of failing to innovate,” Prior said. “The changes to the technology sector aside, retail, hospitality and sales have been reinvented to accommodate ever-changing technologies. For those that don’t want to get left behind in the future, embracing innovation will be key.”
There are many reasons he said a company can fail in their innovation efforts, including poor leadership, fear of failure and choice bias.
“’Accelerated Innovation’ tackles all of those things that get in the way of real innovation and helps business leaders navigate the pitfalls of trying to take advantage of new technologies and systems available in the modern economy,” Prior said.
Utilizing the book, he said, business leaders can help move past innovation for innovations sake, but into real profitable results.
“If organizations want to be serious about innovation, they need to understand the difference between looking for ways to simply do things differently and instead find ways to move into new sectors and spaces in a way that will create tangible results,” Prior said.
The book also identifies methodologies that can mitigate the inherent risks involved with innovation.
“My outcome orientated approach outlined in the book can help those businesses trying to use innovation to their advantage,” Prior said. “Innovation itself isn’t the goal, increasing profits, generating a higher ROI and securing new revenue streams is the real desired outcome. That’s what I help organizations do, through the use of innovation. And the first step is a simple one, just read the book.”
“Accelerated Innovation” is currently available for sale at major book outlets, including Amazon.
About Paul Prior
Prior is a recognized leader across the globe in digital innovation. He has worked with some of the largest firms in the world to help identify growth strategies, including Uber. Along with authoring “Accelerated Innovation,” Prior has been a contributor to numerous outlets including The Guardian, the Sunday Business Post, The Irish Times, and Forbes.
