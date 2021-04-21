Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cannabis Can! to Hold Earth Day Cleanup

April 22 event is the organization’s first attempt to clean up areas around dispensaries

Although dispensaries in Ohio are in beautiful new or renovated buildings, the areas around the dispensaries are not always in the best shape”
— Dr. Bridget Williams, MD
PICKERINGTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Can!, which strengthens Ohio by bringing people together, fighting hunger, and protecting the planet, is hosting a community cleanup at the lot across from the Verdant Creations medical marijuana dispensary, 1243 N. Cassady Ave., in Columbus on Thursday, April 22 at 4:00 p.m.

Following the cleanup, participants will gather for a happy hour at The Rusty Bucket in the Easton Town Center.

“Although dispensaries in Ohio are in beautiful new or renovated buildings, the areas around the dispensaries are not always in the best shape,” says Dr. Bridget Williams, the founder of Cannabis Can! “We want the patients to feel cared for and having a pleasant neighborhood is part of that commitment. I love working with patients at Verdant, but the lot we walkthrough has a lot to be desired. This is a great opportunity to make things nice for the patients and employees.”

Williams added that the cleanup is being held on Earth Day.

The cleanup was organized by Candace Amrich, a Verdant Creations employee.

“We can come together to do a small service that can have a great impact,” Williams said about the cleanup and cited Cannabis Can!’s hunger-fighting efforts as an example of the group’s work to fulfill its mission. The organization’s 2020 virtual food drive provided 26,725 meals across Ohio.

Cannabis Can! is a project of GHH Community Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that supports Ohio communities and creates connections between the cannabis industry, its supporters, and Ohioans at large through charitable opportunities and information campaigns.

To volunteer for the cleanup, contact Cannabis Can! at cannabiscanohio@gmail.com or by calling 614.412.2799. If you would like to participate in a future cleanup or would like Cannabis Can! to hold a cleanup in a dispensary’s neighborhood, contact Cannabis Can!

More information about Cannabis Can! is found at CannabisCanOhio.org.

Dr. Bridget Williams, MD
Cannabis Can!
+1 6146365003
doc@greenharvest.health
