Girls See the World for Good in LA+NJ+NY Sweet Contest to Launch on Mother's Day
Creative Design Contest Girls See the World for Good in LA NJ NY #sweetdesigncontest #seetheworldforgood www.Girls-SeetheWorldforGood.com
Girls Design Tomorrow is a Personal Mentoring Venture Preparing Girls for Life #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Girls Participate in Girls See the World for Good Land Opportunity to Work With Nicole Borota #jerseycookiegirl #seetheworldforgood www.JerseyCookieGirl.com
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good sponsors design contest for creative girls; most inspiring entries win opportunity to design their own cookies and host a fun party.
The purpose of "Girls See the World for Good," is to inspire participation in a Sweet Design Contest. Girls submit drawings or renderings of 'What tomorrow's cities will look like.'
Girls with the most inspiring entries will earn opportunities to collaborate and design their own cookies with Nicole Borota, owner of Jersey Cookie Girl. And Recruiting for Good will sponsor a Sweet Cookie Party for Girl; her friends, and family.
How Girls Participate in Sweet Design Contest?
Girls attend Middle School in LA, NJ, or NY.
Girls design a city, a building, or a home of the future; girl can hand draw, or use computer design software.
Parent takes a picture of drawing or send file of rendering to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com
Every two months a winner is chosen.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Nicole has a Bachelor's Degree in Architectural Design inspired us to create 'Girls See the World for Good.' We also love to inspire more girls to pursue careers in architecture, and engineering; design tomorrow's cities and spaceships too."
About
Created By Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos, and Inspired By Nicole Borota, Girls See the World for Good is a fun and meaningful creative contest for girls who love to design what tomorrow's cities will look like. Winning entries have an opportunity to design their own cookies with Nicole Borota, owner of Jersey Cookie Girl. And Recruiting for Good will sponsor a cookie party for friends and family to celebrate the winning designer.
www.Girls-SeetheWorldforGood.com
One More Reason to Love Jersey Cookie Girl…My name is Nicole Borota. Previously I was an architectural designer, but now I express myself through the edible art of “cookies.” I personalize the cookie making experience and love collaborating; I co-create cookies from a person’s thoughts and words. The sweet results are very exhilarating and fulfilling. www.JerseyCookieGirl.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created 'See The World for Good,' a Rewarding Adventure Travel Club for Kids. Parents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to generate proceeds for a meaningful girls mentoring program; and earn $2500 toward a kid's trip. Kids in the club are invited to participate in fun creative writing gig; and earn money toward their trip. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn