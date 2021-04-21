Bisk Announces Partnership with Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College
Bisk to Support Faculty with the Shift to Online LearningTAMPA, FLORIDA, U.S., April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, today announced a new partnership with Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC) to deliver professional development courses for faculty that provide best practices for effective online instruction.
The four-course program covers foundations of online teaching and learning, principles for designing and facilitating dynamic online discussions, understanding adult learners and best practices for synchronous remote learning.
“We are proud to partner with KBOCC to help support faculty excel at teaching in an online environment,” said Dr. Richard Sites, Vice President, Learning Design, for Bisk. “Our goal as a strategic partner is to offer a strong base of support while offering flexible services to help institutions where they need it most.”
Bisk has dedicated the last 50 years to innovations in distance learning, with a focus the last two decades on helping colleges and universities provide impactful online learning experiences while maintaining academic quality.
“Teaching online can be daunting, even for the most experienced instructors,” said Dr. Jennifer King, Bisk’s Executive Director, Academic Success. “Bisk’s Faculty Engagement Team has successfully helped hundreds of faculty transition to teaching in the online classroom. We designed this training program for KBOCC to empower faculty with the skills they need to lead engaging online classes focused on strong student outcomes.”
A member of the Tribal Colleges and Universities, KBOCC serves as the principal higher education institution for the L’Anse Indian Reservation and surrounding communities by providing quality academic and vocational programs.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on the importance of providing distance learning opportunities,” said Lori Ann Sherman, President of KBOCC. “We chose Bisk as our strategic partner because of its depth of experience in online program management and their flexibility to create a service model that offers the support services we need the most. Bisk’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to bring high-quality education to the students we serve.”
The faculty development program will be offered to KBOCC’s faculty online with the option of instructor-led or self-paced courses.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of Notre Dame, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
About KBOCC
Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College serves as the principal higher educational institution for the L’Anse Indian Reservation and surrounding communities by providing quality academic and vocational programs rich in Ojibwa culture that empower students to fulfill their dreams of a superior education. Formed out of our American Indian identity, the mission of Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College is to provide post-secondary education rich in Ojibwa culture, tradition, and beliefs that support life-long learning. This mission will be accomplished by providing a professional, dedicated, open-minded, and enthusiastic faculty, teaching a challenging, intellectually rigorous, and relevant curriculum in a culturally sensitive environment that is safe and conducive to learning.
