What is the cost of hiding who you really are and how can you learn to connect to your genuine self?

On April 22nd at 7am PT, Dr. Dain Heer, co-founder of Access Consciousness joins Jennifer K. Hill on Awake TV Network for a special episode

What if we could come together for a day and not have to pretend to be someone we are not? That we could drop the masks, explore what it means to truly be us and to celebrate our differences?” — Dr. Dain Heer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tune in Thursday, April 22nd, at 7am PT for "Conversations for Consciousness" on Awake TV Network where Dr. Dain Heer will share about "Being You Day" happening on May 22nd and will offer wisdom on how to connect to the most authentic version of yourself.

CLICK HERE to watch the episode live tomorrow at 7:00am PT or stream the episode anytime after that for free

Dain Heer is an author, change-maker, speaker and co-creator of Access Consciousness, one of the largest personal development companies practiced in 176 countries. For more than twenty years, Heer has traveled the world, sharing his unique insights on happiness, relationships, getting over the yuck and everything in between! Growing up in the ghetto in Los Angeles, Heer was exposed to constant abuse however he never chose to be a victim. In his talks and workshops, he uses a set of tools and provides step by step energetic processes to get people out of the conclusions and judgments that are keeping them stuck on a cycle of no choice and no change- leading them into moments of awe that they have the power to change anything. Keep up to date with Dain on Instagram and Facebook @dainheer. More at www.drainheer.com

Jennifer K. Hill has appeared on many major news outlets around the world including: KNX Radio, BBC News, ABC, NBC, FOX and E! News, and has been quoted in numerous online articles as well including The Ladders and Glassdoor. In addition, Jennifer has been featured speaker for various conferences, law firms and corporations around the United States.

In 2010, Jennifer opened her own corporate/legal staffing company, which she later sold in 2018. In 2013, Jennifer published her first book “Stop Hoping, Start Hunting! A Job Seeker’s Guide to Finding a Dream Job.” She has also since published two widely acclaimed white papers focused on transformation in the legal industry, and recently released her second book, “101 Spiritual Tools for Uncertain Times” on Amazon Kindle.

In 2019, Jennifer co-founded a business consulting firm, MetaBizics LLC, which offers business consulting services to corporations, leaders, and entrepreneurs.

In 2020, Jennifer co-created the Coalition for Global Unity.

Jennifer also hosts a weekly radio show on LA Talk Radio, called “Get Yourself the Job,” and hosts several TV show on Awake TV Network including a special series where she interviewed Dr. Deepak Chopra & Don Hoffman about their new respective books on consciousness. Jennifer is deeply passionate about contributing to her community. She built her first school in Nepal in 2017 by partnering with BuildOn.org and recently built her second school in Senegal in November of 2019.

