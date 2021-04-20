RELEASE: Public comment period begins for Prestage AgEnergy - Moltonville 

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is requesting public comment on a draft permit for the Prestage AgEnergy - Moltonville facility in Sampson County. The facility has submitted an application to operate the existing biomass-to-energy equipment under a separate permit from Prestage Farms, an animal feed mill. All comments received by 5.p.m. on May 21, 2021, will be considered in the final determinations regarding the Air Quality Permit.

The facility has added control equipment that has decreased potential particulate matter emissions. Changes to boiler operation limits will increase the potential to emit of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and carbon monoxide (CO) and require a Title V air permit.

Comments may be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “Prestage AgEnergy.” Written comments should be postmarked no later than May 21, 2021 at 5 p.m. and addressed to:

Jeff Twisdale

1641 Mail Service Center

217 West Jones Street, Suite 4000

N.C. Division of Air Quality

Raleigh, NC 27699 1641

919-707-8472

The permit, permit application, and draft environmental justice report of the proposed facility can be found at https://deq.nc.gov/prestage. Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, interested persons are encouraged to review these materials online or by appointment only at the address above or at the DAQ Regional office in Fayetteville