TensorIoT Joins ADHD America Consortium
Supporting ADHD Youth with Next-Gen IoTCHICAGO, IL, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, TensorIoT, was announced yesterday as the newest member of ADHD America, a a 501(c)(3) non for profit corporation dedicated to helping millions school-aged students in America diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). TensorIoT joins a global consortium of AWS Consulting and Technology partners leveraging AWS cloud-native technologies and AI/ML capabilities to help children learn how to effectively manage their disorder by using ADHD America’s application, ADHDmyway.
Although multiple tools exist for coping with ADHD, the majority of existing applications focus on aiding ADHD adults. TensorIoT VP of Consulting, Charles Burden, said “ADHD can have a profound impact on the lives of those affected with the disorder and their families. TensorIoT welcomes the opportunity to partner with ADHD America and use technology to improve countless lives. By developing new tools for these children, we give them the support they need to thrive in spite of adversity and build a foundation for their future.” The ADHDmyway application was developed to assist an underserved group of children and their parents and is available for free download on iPhone’s AppStore, Google Play, adhdmyway.com, and the AWS Marketplace.
Boilerplate: About TensorIoT, Inc.: TensorIoT is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that has achieved the AWS IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Industrial IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Operations Competency, AWS Applied AI Competency, AWS Retail Competency and AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency designations. The company also has multiple AWS Service Delivery credentials for AWS IoT services. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in the U.S. (California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Florida), the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With our deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, our team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
