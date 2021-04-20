MDOT virtual public meeting April 28 to discuss I-675 improvements in Saginaw County currently underway

Contact:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting discussing proposed detour plans along the I-675 corridor during work to repair the pavement and as well as several overpasses spanning the road.

During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff CA Hull representatives Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 6 p.m.

How: Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting To join by phone without using internet, call 248-509-0316 Conference ID: 763 102 918# How to attend a live event in Teams

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: On April 19, MDOT began a $10.5 million investment in pavement and bridge improvements along the I-675 corridor. This work includes concrete pavement patching along the I-675 roadway and significant steel and structural repairs to the 14th Street bridge spanning I-675. Those repairs include bridge joints, deck patching, and steel railing repairs.

MDOT and the project contractor, CA Hull, have developed a revised detour plan to improve worker safety and expedite the project schedule. The National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse indicates that, in 2019, 135 roadway workers were killed in work zones. Providing the workers with a full closure and detouring traffic will significantly improve safety for road workers, particularly during concrete patching as that work often occurs directly adjacent to lanes carrying live traffic. Representatives from MDOT and CA Hull will provide an update on the proposed detour plans.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide concerns/comments by May 12. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by e-mail to Brian Ulman, construction engineer, at UlmanB@Michigan.gov.