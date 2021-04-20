Eastbound I-69 ramps at Riley Center Road in St. Clair County detoured starting April 22

Contact:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: St. Clair

HIGHWAYS: I-69 Riley Center Road

CLOSEST CITY: Emmet

ESTIMATED DATE: Thursday, April 22, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: November 2022

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the eastbound I-69 ramps at Riley Center Road to complete paving operations and interchange improvements. This closure is part of an overall $38 million investment to rebuild nearly 6 miles of I-69 from Miller Road to M-19, and M-19 from I-69 to Burt Road. This work is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic.

